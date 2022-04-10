Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,583 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 804.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

PFG stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.