Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 29,639 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

