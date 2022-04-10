Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 401,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 614,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.20 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

