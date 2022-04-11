$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

SWIR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,700. The stock has a market cap of $632.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

