-$0.06 EPS Expected for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

QUOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 12,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,338. The company has a market cap of $607.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 929.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,967,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

