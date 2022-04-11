-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. 7,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.58. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.