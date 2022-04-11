-$0.12 EPS Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.19). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $229.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

