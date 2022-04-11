$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 247,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.47 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

