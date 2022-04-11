$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%.
In related news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $173,141.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,525 shares of company stock worth $2,287,541,976 in the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
