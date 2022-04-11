-$0.30 EPS Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $10.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,513. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

