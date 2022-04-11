$0.31 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Carter Bankshares reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 1,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $441.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

