$0.31 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

