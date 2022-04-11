-$0.31 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.16). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

