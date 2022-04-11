-$0.34 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Gamida Cell also reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

GMDA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. 192,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,160. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 55.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 429,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 153,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.