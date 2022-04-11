-$0.35 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.26). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 32,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,654. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

