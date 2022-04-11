$0.36 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESI traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 29,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,543. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

