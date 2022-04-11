-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 96.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTEM. Barclays decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

