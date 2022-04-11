-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 93,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,690. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 415,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,398.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

