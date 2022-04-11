-$0.43 EPS Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

LCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LCI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,850. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 0.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in shares of Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

