$0.47 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

