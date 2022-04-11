$0.48 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

