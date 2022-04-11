$0.62 EPS Expected for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UFP Technologies.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFPT. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. 14,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,715. The stock has a market cap of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. FMR LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 532.2% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.