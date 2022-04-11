$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 87,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 3,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

