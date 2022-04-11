$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 87,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 3,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.