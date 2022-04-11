$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.