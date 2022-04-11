$0.83 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19. Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,861,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

