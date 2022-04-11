$0.83 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19. Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,861,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.