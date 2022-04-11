$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Hess reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $13.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $16.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

NYSE:HES opened at $112.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

