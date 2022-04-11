$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.03. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $54.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.