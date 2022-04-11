$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 197.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

PLAY traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $42.75. 67,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,907. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

