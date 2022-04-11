$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Illumina reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $362.68 on Monday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

