$1.23 EPS Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 79,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,187. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

