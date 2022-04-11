$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SQM traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,187. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $90.87.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sociedad QuÃmica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
