$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,187. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

