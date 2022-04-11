$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

EW stock opened at $123.92 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

