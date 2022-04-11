$1.40 EPS Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,883. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

