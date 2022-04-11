$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 7,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.71. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

