$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) to post $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $29.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 6,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

