11,070 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after purchasing an additional 426,109 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 30.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 321,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

