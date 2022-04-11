$117.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) will announce sales of $117.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.21 million and the highest is $117.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $413.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $481.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,266. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

