$12.36 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will post $12.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $13.30 million. NeoGames reported sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $54.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.92 million, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $58.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 246,842 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGMS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 3,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.38.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

