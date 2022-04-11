$140.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $140.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWIR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,700. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 695.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

