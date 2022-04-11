$156.60 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) to post $156.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.43 million and the lowest is $155.97 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $657.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $658.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $741.84 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $746.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 1,249,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

