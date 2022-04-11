$158.73 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) will post sales of $158.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $119.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $738.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.92 million to $754.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $873.60 million, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of PCRX opened at $81.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

