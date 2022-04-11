$163.63 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will post sales of $163.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.73 million and the lowest is $162.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $168.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $675.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $686.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $744.86 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $757.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,308. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

