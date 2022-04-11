1,643 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

