$168.39 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $168.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.00 million to $168.78 million. StarTek posted sales of $163.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $696.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.97 million to $703.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $747.05 million, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StarTek stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,090. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $178.81 million, a P/E ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

