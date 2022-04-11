174,571 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,309,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,720,000 after buying an additional 111,419 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

