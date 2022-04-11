1,880 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FAS stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $92.91 and a 1 year high of $155.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
