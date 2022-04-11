1,946 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $122.37 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.22 and a twelve month high of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.78.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

