199,320 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 199,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $805.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

