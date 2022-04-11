$2.13 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will announce $2.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. Repare Therapeutics reported sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,152.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,127. The company has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.