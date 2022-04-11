2,055 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

AXON stock opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.11, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

